Mount Carmel offering firemen pay to boost recruitment

A Mount Carmel firefighter who attends 75 percent of training and responds to 75 percent of emergency calls can earn either $25 or $50 per month depending on their level of training.

Firefighters who work eight-hour shifts on Saturday and Sunday can also earn another $75 per weekend.

Risner said six certified firefighters is “extremely low” for a town the size of Mount Carmel. His goal is to increase that number to 15.

But the biggest hindrance to recruitment is the amount of time that being a volunteer firefighter requires.

“It takes a lot of dedication, a lot of time and a lot of commitment, and if you’re raising a family and working a full-time job, you don’t have enough free time,” Risner said. “I hate to say that people have less interest in volunteering, but it just takes so much time with all the training and classes and meetings. I truly believe the community spirit is still alive where people want to help people. It’s just harder for them to find that free time.”

Municipal fire departments have an advantage over their counterparts in the county because they receive both city and county funding.

It should come as no surprise that two of the best manned fire departments in Hawkins County are also the two cities that pay their firefighters the best.

Rogersville’s fire department has 21 certified firefighters. Chief David Jackson said full-time city employees receive a 50-cent per hour increase upon earning their firefighter certification. Members who aren’t full-time city employees receive a stipend and are considered part-time city employees covered by workers’ compensation.

Church Hill’s fire department has 28 certified firefighters, all but six of whom are full-time city employees. The city employees receive time-and-a half for responding to a fire, while non-employees receive a $30 stipend per call answered.

The only Hawkins County municipality that doesn’t pay firefighters is Surgoinsville.

Surgoinsville Fire Department Chief Shane Suthers said a fireman pay plan similar to Mount Carmel’s has been proposed to the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on two occasions and failed both times.

Suther said he needs 15-20 members, which is why he will request a firefighter pay plan again this year. Currently there’s very little interest in the community to join the fire department, he said.

“I personally feel the current generation of young adults wants to be paid for everything they do,” Suther said. “It used to mean something to volunteer your time and serve your community. I don’t feel people appreciate that anymore. They expect something for everything they do.”

“I think it’s going to come down to, if you want a fire department, here’s what you have to do.”

Suthers currently has eight active members who are certified to fight fires, but the Surgoinville VFD averages only two members responding to calls.

That’s why mutual aid agreements with neighboring departments are so important. Surgoinsville responds to assist Carters Valley and receives assistance from Carters Valley, Stanley Valley and Striggersville.

“The members we’ve lost lately it’s been family issues or new jobs,” Suthers said. “Things you can’t fault them for. But we’re in a desperate need for manpower. Nobody thinks about the fire department until you have an emergency, and then you expect them to arrive.”

Risner said he feels the financial incentives will help grow his department.

“It’s not much, but I think they’ll feel like they’re getting a little something back for their effort,” he said.

