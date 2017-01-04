Hawkins volunteer firefighter membership reaching 'crisis level'

These days when a fire call is paged out Vaughan is hoping enough volunteers show up to drive the fire truck to the scene.

Hawkins County, like most rural Tennessee counties, is in the midst of a volunteer firefighter shortage.

As a result, for the past several years there’s been a policy that Hawkins County Central Dispatch automatically dispatches three departments to a confirmed structure fire.

"We're hoping that out of those three departments we're going to have enough personnel to fight the fire and get the equipment on scene,” Vaughan said. “A lot of times we don't have the personnel from one department to run a scene safely.”

The Stanley Valley VFD has 12 active members, but only averages three members responding to emergencies.

Not only is there a shortage of members, but most of the active members work full-time jobs.

“Daytime is the worst, not only for my department but for most of them,” Vaughan said. “People are too busy. If you work day shift, you’re not available during the day or overnight. Very few members are available during those hours.”

Vaughan added, “I joined the fire department in 1989 as a kid, and I can remember all throughout the 1990s if there was a fire call you had to literally beat people to the station to be able to ride on one of the trucks. There was such an abundance of volunteers showing up. It's to the point now when that pager goes off I'm just hoping I have somebody show up to drive the truck. You just cross your fingers and hope you have one or two who will show up and get the truck on the scene.”

Rufus Hayes has been chief of the Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department since 1974. He said he’s seen membership levels rise and fall over the years, and for the county as a whole they’re at a low point.

Striggersville VFD currently has 22-24 members, but only 8-12 who can actually fight the fire, Hayes said.

As a centrally located department, Striggersville not only responds to its own fires, it also responds to assist the neighboring Persia, Lakeview, Surgoinsville and Clinch departments — which encompasses a huge amount of territory.

“If you have two good fires at the same time, we don't have enough people to do the two fires,” Hayes said. “We're lucky to have enough to do the one.”

Hayes added, “I have had 20 or more working firemen years back when we first started. It would be good to increase the number of volunteers, but when you do that you need more money. You’ve got to buy all new turnout gear, and you can spend anywhere from $10,000 to $12,000 to get turnout gear for one man. We need more people and more money.”

But at a time when all county fire departments are hurting financially more than ever, the Hawkins County Commission approved an across-the-board 2 percent cut for all county contributions in the 2016-17 fiscal year budget.

The Hawkins County Fireman’s Association was cut from $21,000 to $20,580.

Non-municipal fire departments including Bulls Gap, Carters Valley, Clinch Valley, Goshen Valley, Lakeview, Persia, Stanley Valley and Striggersville were cut from $19,500 to $19,110.

Municipal fire departments including Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Rogersville and Surgoinsville were cut from $17,500 to $17,150

Church Hill receives an additional $20,000 for covering Phipps Bend.

Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey recognizes the need for more county funding for fire departments. But county commissioners are also dealing with an impending $2 million budget shortfall as well as a proposal to take over county ambulance services, which would cost an additional $300,000 to $500,000 annually.

“I’m really hesitant to talk about increased funding for any other (public safety) services until we address the budget deficit,” Bailey said. “The volunteer fire departments are a very valuable resource. At this time with the way revenue streams are in Hawkins County, we’re struggling to fund them at the current rate. Is that enough? No, probably not. But at this time, facing our deficit and facing the animosity toward any suggestion of new tax revenue — right now we can’t give them more.”

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Murrell is currently attempting to compile membership statistics from Hawkins County departments, but that data currently isn’t available.

He knows it’s reaching “crisis level,” however, by the number of firefighters responding to calls.

“When they're paging three fire departments for a house fire, that's a lot,” Murrell said. "I can show you documentation on some of the fires where we've had nine or 10 people show up out of three departments, and only half of them are certified to fight fires. If we have a second fire, we have to pull men off the first fire to fight the second fire. You can get stretched pretty thin.”

Most municipal departments pay their firefighters incentive funds. In Hawkins County, the only municipal department that doesn’t pay firefighters is Surgoinsville.

Unlike city fire departments, however, county fire departments don’t have municipal funding to supplement their budget revenue.

And apparently there’s not enough interest in the public to meet the time demands required to become a volunteer firefighter — at least not for free.

“You may have a generation that produces a lot of volunteers, then the next generation comes and nobody wants to volunteer,” Murrell said. “The primary purpose of firemen is to save lives, fight fires and protect property. But here in our county, the most time-consuming thing they do is fundraising to get enough money so they can perform that primary purpose. Everything costs money, from the trucks, gasoline and gear, and these small county departments can’t exist without fundraising.”

Murrell added, “It takes all your time to do fundraising, and for a person working a full-time job to support their family, that's a lot of time away from home. They get burned out.”

What's the solution?

Ultimately it would be a paid service, Murrell said, but that's not going to be possible in Hawkins County in the foreseeable future.

“If there was some way they could receive some additional funding to alleviate some of the time spent fundraising, that would be a big help. There's no way right now for county fire departments to offer financial incentives to volunteers. Not without help from the county."