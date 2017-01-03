Gatlinburg fires convince Mount Carmel BMA that town needs a mini-pumper

On Tuesday the Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored those two firefighters, Jason Breeding and Carl Cradic Jr., who were initially asked to respond to do water support, but when they arrived they were put on the front line battling wildfires.

The BMA also voted 5-1 to purchase a used four-wheel drive mini-pumper for the fire department, a move that Jones said was a direct result of what Breeding and Cradic witnessed in Gatlinburg.

“Our community has a lot of wooded areas and rough terrain, and a lot of wooded areas around our residential neighborhoods very similar to the residential neighborhoods that burned in and around Gatlinburg,” Jones said. “Our firemen who went to Gatlinburg came back and told us the No. 1 hindrance to battling those fires was inability to get water to them. If we had a fire in an area that isn’t accessible by our engines, we wouldn’t have any means of bringing a fire attack vehicle to that location.”

Jones added, “Now with the purchase of the mini-pumper, we can rest assured that we’ll have access to areas that we normally wouldn’t have access to. From what our men observed in Gatlinburg, we determined that we need a way to fight fire off-road.”

The BMA agreed to purchase the 2008 Ford F550 mini-pumper for $49,000, although it was appraised at $54,500.

Alderman Carl Wolfe, who cast the only no vote, said he didn’t doubt the need for the mini pumper. Wolfe expressed concern about purchasing a used fire truck sight unseen from a fire department in Colorado based solely on the judgment of a contracted appraiser.

Fire Chief Tim Risner said that if the mini-pumper wasn’t purchased by Wednesday it would be back on the market.

Risner said the truck is needed to allow the city to reach more remote locations that larger trucks can’t reach, and if they passed on it, the next used mini-pumper of the same quality they locate for sale might cost twice as much.

The mini-pumper purchase was part of an overall $168,060 budget amendment approved Tuesday to increase expenses in four areas.

Overall public safety expenses increased $81,000. Aside from the mini-pumper, those funds will pay for replacing fire department air bottles which go out of date next year and upgrades to the police radio repeater.

The budget amendment also includes $36,000 for the Senior Center annual contribution, although in a separate action the BMA agreed to pay the Senior Center only $18,000 in the current fiscal year. Jones noted that the unspent funds will be returned to the fund balance.

Another $45,060 for financial administration covered $9,060 for a part-time employee, $21,000 for the part-time city administrator’s annual salary, and $15,000 for building repair and maintenance at City Hall.

And $6,000 was included in that budget amendment to pay for new radios for streets and maintenance.