Mount Carmel considering switch to Sullivan County EMS

Hawkins County EMS has been providing ambulance service to all of east Hawkins County including Mount Carmel since Church Hill EMS shut down in August.

Hawkins County EMS is operating out of the Mount Carmel EMS station owned by the town.

Church Hill EMS built that station on city property, but when Church Hill EMS folded, the property and the structure reverted to the city.

Town Administrator Gary Lawson told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday he’s had meetings with Sullivan County EMS and the for-profit Lifeguard EMS about the possibility of manning the Mount Carmel station.

Lifeguard is the less likely option because it doesn’t have a permit to operate in unincorporated areas of Hawkins County.

Lawson noted, however, that Sullivan County EMS is a much better prospect for the Mount Carmel station.

“Sullivan County EMS already responds to the Kingsport portion of Hawkins County, and it has expressed an interest in locating a station in that area,” Lawson added.

Mayor Chris Jones told the Times-News Friday that the city is looking at all of its EMS options including staying with Hawkins County EMS.

Jones noted, however, that there has been inconsistency in the level of protection provided by the service, which has caused him to consider other options more seriously.

Mount Carmel wants an ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulance at the station 24/7 — with a paramedic on board who is able to administer medications and perform medical procedures that an EMT (emergency medical technician) cannot perform.

Over Christmas weekend, however, Jones observed that the Mount Carmel station was manned by a BLS (Basic Life Support) ambulance, which has an EMT instead of a paramedic and is generally reserved mainly for transport.

“Our town is going to consider any emergency medical service that has an interest in placing an ALS in our community 24/7,” Jones said. “We’re going to look at all of our options to provide the best emergency medical response to our community. Hawkins County EMS is doing a good job. But if we’re not getting an ALS 24/7, our citizens may suffer the consequences, and we can’t let that happen.”

Jones said he has meetings scheduled next week with Hawkins County EMS and Sullivan County EMS.

He asked board members to present him with their EMS concerns in writing by Monday so he can pass them along at the Jan. 3 meeting with HCEMS.