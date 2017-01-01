Mayor: Mount Carmel's new mission statement lays out duties, goals

Initially Lawson proposed, “To strive for community unity, maintain and improve services provided to our citizens, while being a watchful and conscientious caretaker of the town’s resources.”

During a recent meeting, however, Hite asked if she could take a shot at drafting a proposed statement as well.

Hite subsequently submitted, “To provide superior services for our citizens, businesses, and visitors by acting as responsible stewards of town resources in order to benefit our community today and in the future.”

On Tuesday the Board of Mayor and Aldermen was presented both options and asked to choose.

Alderman Margaret Christian preferred Lawson’s version, while Mayor Chris Jones preferred the alternative submitted by the librarian.

“I think they’re both great. I think our librarian did an excellent job revising it and taking out the word ‘conscientious,’ ” Jones said. “A lot of people were having a hard time pronouncing that. It’s hard. I kind of like the one our librarian came up with. They’re both pretty much the same.”

Jones added, “The one our librarian did emphasizes everything. It emphasizes our citizens, our businesses, and our visitors. Every person who passes through this town. And we all need to be responsible for our town resources.”

The board ultimately decided to combine the versions submitted by Hite and Lawson.

The Mount Carmel mission statement approved unanimously Tuesday states, “To strive for community unity, provide superior services for our citizens, businesses, and visitors by acting as responsible stewards of town resources in order to benefit our community today and in the future.”

Jones said he believes it’s important for the town to put down in writing what its job is, just like any business or corporation.

“A mission statement states what our job is and what our goal is,” Jones said. “That mission statement reflects what this Board of Mayor and Aldermen wishes to accomplish, which is community unity, taking care of the people’s assets, and providing good services.”