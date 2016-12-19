Hawkins wheel tax hike withdrawn again as commission considers spending cuts

ROGERSVILLE — For the third month in a row, a proposed wheel tax increase was withdrawn during a Hawkins County Commission meeting Monday night.

And for the fourth month in a row, there may be another wheel tax increase resolution on the agenda for next month’s meeting.

But if that wheel tax proposal comes before the commission for a fourth consecutive meeting on Jan. 23, it will be probably be accompanied by a resolution proposing substantial spending cuts.

When deliberations begin for the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, commissioners will be faced with a revenue deficit of about $2 million.

Mayor Melville Bailey said he recommended a $40 resolution because that’s how much is needed to balance the budget.

Bailey noted that the response to that resolution has been overwhelmingly negative, and as a result, it was being withdrawn Monday.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, however, Commissioner Rick Brewer handed every commissioner a list of proposed budget cuts in the current fiscal year totaling $441,685.

Hardest hit by Brewer’s proposal is the sheriff’s office, which would be cut $247,000.

Commissioners and officer holders were asked Monday to review Brewer’s proposed cuts and be prepared to come back to the Jan. 23 commission meeting to debate and vote on some or all of them.

“I think the whole problem is the general public and the taxpayers don’t understand what’s exactly going on,” Brewer said. “But in the same breath I’m hearing from the general public and the taxpayers, ‘We don’t feel like we’re getting our money’s worth on what we’re already paying.’ There has to be a happy medium.”

Brewer added, “I can tell every one of you sitting in this audience tonight that there is going to have to be a tax increase. But I’ve said, and I’ll still stand on what I’ve said ... I will not vote for a tax increase until we do what cuts we can do.”

Brewer said that when he is satisfied that all possible cuts have been made, he will sponsor the tax increase resolution for the amount needed to balance the budget.

Bailey noted that the County Commission can cut funding to offices such as the county clerk, trustee, register of deeds, sheriff and property assessor.

But the County Commission cannot tell those office holders how to spend their money and cannot dictate job or salary cuts to those offices.

The county has a maintenance of effort guarantee to the sheriff’s office to maintain funding at the same levels.

As a result, the majority of Brewer’s proposed cuts would have to be made voluntarily by the office holders.

“There’s going to have to be a wheel tax because we can’t do a property tax (until 2017-18),” Brewer said. “Hopefully in another year we come up with an alternative tax — something else besides property and wheel tax. But after we’ve cut everything that we can cut, I’ll personally do a resolution for a wheel tax.”

Although the wheel tax increase resolution was withdrawn, there was a standing room only crowd at Monday’s meeting, and anyone who wished to address the commission was allowed to speak.

Every speaker was opposed to a tax increase.

But Jack Martin of Church Hill said if there is going to be a tax increase, he prefers it to be wheel tax instead of property tax.

“My property taxes went up $78 this year, and I didn’t do a thing to my house,” Martin said.

He added, “You’ve got people in this county who don’t own property. They rent. They don’t pay anything. They take. I think the fair way to do it — and I own two cars — I think we should go ahead with the $40 per car. Do you realize that’s only $3.33 per month. You can’t buy a pack of cigarettes for that. But don’t put it all on the property owners.”

Commissioner Charlie Newton said he will propose a resolution next month reducing the amount commissioners are paid from $100 per month to $10 per month, although some commissioners said they’d like to see it go down to $0.