Griffith vows to overturn Stream Protection Rule, says it would kill jobs

The U.S. Department of the Interior first proposed the rule, known as the Stream Protection Rule, in July 2015. The final rules were set Monday by the Obama administration. According to The Associated Press, the new rule would protect 6,000 miles of streams and 52,000 acres of forests by preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby waters.

The rule would also require companies to restore streams, replant native trees, returned mined areas to conditions similar to before mining took place and maintain a buffer zone that blocks coal mining within 100 feet of streams.

It would take effect Jan. 19, one day before president-elect Donald Trump takes office.

“We must prevent the costly and job-killing Stream Protection Rule from going into effect," Griffith said. "I am disappointed that OSM (Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement) decided to go forward with a regulation they know kills jobs, is unpopular and will take effect a mere day before the new president is sworn in.”

According to AP, officials with the Department of the Interior said the rule would cause modest job losses, approximately 300, in coal country. But Griffith said as many as 78,000 coal mining jobs could be lost as a result of the Stream Protection Rule. States most affected by the new rule would be West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Griffith said he will work to overturn the new rule.

“I will continue to fight this rule with every tool available, including, but not limited to, filing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution," he said in a press release. "This rule is so unpopular that there will probably be many in Congress who will wish to lead this CRA resolution, and I will either join with other members to file a resolution or I will file it myself.”

The CRA allows Congress to overturn rules issued by federal agencies. Once a rule is finalized, Congress would have a limited period of time to pass a joint resolution of disapproval, which would prevent the law from taking effect.

It was last used successfully in 2001.