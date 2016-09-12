Roe hasn't thought about giving money to Trump campaign

“I hadn’t even though about that,” Roe, R-Tenn., said in a recent conference call with reporters when asked if he will give cash to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. “I don’t think I gave any money to the (Mitt) Romney (presidential) campaign (in 2012) ... I give money to the NRCC (National Republican Congressional Committee) ... I raise a considerable amount of money for that.”

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Trump’s fundraising has run behind both Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and former Democratic challenger Bernie Sanders despite loaning his campaign nearly $50 million.

Roe, in a filing with the FEC, reported having more than $512,000 cash on hand in his campaign account as of mid-July. He also reported giving $6,000 to five Congressional campaigns, in addition to a $3,900 contribution to the Tennessee Republican Party.

Roe’s Southwest Virginia GOP counterpart, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, also had not given funds to Trump’s campaign as of the end of June. Griffith appeared at Trump’s rally in Abingdon, Va., last month.

“While I am supporting Donald Trump, I do not normally give contributions to presidential candidates and do not believe this year will be any different,” Griffith said in an emailed statement.

Griffith, however, did give $6,000 to three Congressional campaigns and more than $200,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, according to his FEC filing. Afterward, his campaign account still had more than $233,000 cash on hand.

Aside from the presidential campaign, Roe predicted Congress this month will pass a continuing budget resolution that is expected to include funding to fight the Zika virus.

“There will be some drama to it but ... it’s got to be done by the first of October to fund the government (the federal budget cycle starts on Oct. 1),” Roe explained.

He also railed against drugmaker Mylan’s huge price hike for the EpiPen®, the epinephrine auto injector for an allergic emergency.

“I was furious about that,” Roe told reporters. “There is absolutely no reason to raise that price other than greed. What that company needs is about four competitors ... The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has turned down two generics. We know that for every generic that comes on the market, the price drops about 20 percent ... the FDA needs to get off its derriere and approve some of these generics.”

Roe, a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, also disclosed the committee has issued a subpoena to the Veterans Administration to try to get information on money it had spent in California on artwork.

“It seems to be north of $20 million and they had disguised it, one (expenditure) was a $250,000 chandelier type thing as a light fixture,” Roe explained. “We tried to ask them politely for information, but they wouldn’t turn it over.”

Roe also talked about Congress’ ongoing efforts to modernize the VA to get more primary care to veterans, including upgrading its health records system.

“We need to had a board to oversee this transition, which will take five-10 years,” Roe observed. “Health care is not delivered like it used to be. It’s not delivered by huge hospitals anymore. It’s more of an outpatient setting. A 100-bed hospital today can do better what a 500-bed (hospital) could do 30 years ago. Modernizing the VA will be the goal over the next several Congresses.”