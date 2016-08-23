McAuliffe: Restoring ex-felons' voting rights 'morally the right thing to do'

During a stop at a truck driver training site, McAuliffe insisted 40 other states have taken the same action.

“There’s no reason Virginia should be at the bottom of the pile on any issue,” McAuliffe, a Democrat, said. “These folks have served their time. ... They’re back in society. ... I totally believe Virginia ought to lead the way and not follow all the way. We’re going to continue the process to keep in compliance with the Supreme Court, but this is morally the right thing to do.”

Individual restoration orders were printed with the governor’s signature under the Seal of the Commonwealth and mailed last Friday to those newly restored individuals, according to McAuliffe’s office.

Last month, a Virginia Supreme Court decision invalidated McAuliffe’s executive order restoring voting rights to more than 200,000 with past convictions.

Also attending McAuliffe’s stop at the truck driver training site was Delegate Israel O’Quinn, who noted governors have the authority to restore voting rights to people who proactively ask.

“They don’t have the authority to issue a blanket restoration,” O’Quinn, R-Bristol, noted. “I think we want to see proof those 13,000 people have reached out to the governor’s office and have indeed petitioned for their rights. Then, you never know. If push comes to shove, we may end up back at the Supreme Court again. They were very clear in their majority opinion he did not have the authority to do what he thought he did. ... Essentially we want to make sure he hasn’t overstepped his authority, if he is operating within the bounds of the constitutional parameters of his job. ... We want to make sure he is playing by the rules.”

The average citizen in the voting rights restoration effort, said McAuliffe, is a 48-year-old white male who has been out of incarceration for 11 years.

“They have to make the decision to register to vote,” McAuliffe pointed out.

McAuliffe, a former Democratic National Committee chairman, also did not think his move will be a difference maker in the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“Thirteen thousand is not going to have a difference,” McAuliffe observed. “Hillary Clinton is up 13 points in the state. It’s very hard to change that number. ... At the end of the day, this is about helping people do the right thing. These people are paying taxes. They are living in our communities. ... They are done with the sentence prescribed to them by a judge and jury. ... I want them back as a productive member of society.”

Still, the competition on the ground continues to be fierce, as Trump campaigned in Abingdon two weeks ago and Clinton’s campaign launched this week a campus voter registration drive with events on college and university campuses across the commonwealth.

McAuliffe stressed one reason the November elections are important is because federal government sequestration a few years ago took billions out of Virginia’s economy.

“I have no idea what Washington is going to do, but we can’t sit back and say, ‘Well, I hope Congress gets their act together.’ We can’t. We’ve got to build these jobs,” he concluded. “We’ve got to diversify. ... We’re down to 3.7 percent unemployment rate, the lowest we’ve had in about eight, nine years ... (but) the one thing that gets me a little wild is jobs open and not filling them.”