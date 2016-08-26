ETSU partnering with Umoja Festival downtown on Labor Day weekend

ETSU and Umoja Committee members moved the date of the Umoja Festival from mid-August to Labor Day weekend to encourage newly-arrived ETSU students to attend.

The Friday daytime activities include a selection of festival food for sale from vendors and various arts and crafts offerings, from tie-dyed shirts and face painting to merchants selling jewelry, t-shirts and other items. Opening ceremonies will be held at 3 p.m.

There will be a special area for children throughout both Friday and Saturday. In addition, health screenings and informational booths featuring ETSU and other non-profits will be prominently located on the streets of downtown Johnson City. From New Orleans, festival favorite, the Shaka Zulu Stilt Walkers, will perform throughout the day.

The Youth Stage on Friday will feature Latin dance demonstrations from B.J. Goliday, DJ/Star Plus, a Free Style Battle and Afro Pop artists.

The Friday evening Main Stage lineup will include the Jay Storm Project Band, Kryss Dula and Friends and the headliner that night, The Zapp Band.

Saturday will begin with the annual parade leading off from Carver Recreation Center at 10 a.m. and ending downtown.

Starting at 1 p.m., there will be the Gospel Fest, featuring BET "Sunday Best" all-star, Zebulon Ellis. The lineup also includes various Afro Pop artists, the Holloway Dance Group and the UCFreestylers.

Saturday night, the Main Stage features Jordan Copas, the Billy Crawford Band and The Company Band from Charlotte, North Carolina. The headliner for the Main Stage will be the group iHeartMemphis, performing the hit release, "Hit the Quan" which is featured on the album, "The TurnUp Kid."