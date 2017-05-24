'Free the Shelters' campaign comes to Sullivan County's SBK animal shelters

A national “Free the Shelters” campaign that sponsors adoption fees at selected animal shelters will come to Sullivan County on Saturday when PRAI Beauty and Cathy Kangas, founder and CEO of PRAI Beauty, will sponsor all adoption fees at the county's SBK animal shelters. Free adoptions will be offered at the shelters at 2141 Idle Hour Road in Kingsport and the Sullivan County Animal Shelter at 380 Massengill Road in Blountville.

The shelters will be open from 12:30-5 p.m. on Saturday.

The "Free the Shelters" campaign launch includes sponsorship of adoption fees on Saturday at shelters run by three organizations: Adopt-A-Dog in Armonk, New York; SBK Animals in Sullivan County and Great Plains SPCA, with shelters in Independence, Missouri, and Merriam, Kansas.

A similar adoption event sponsored by PRAI Beauty at the SPCA Tampa Bay on May 6 began with a line wrapped around the building and ended with a shelter of empty kennels after more than 80 animals were adopted, more than four times the shelter’s average.

Kangas, an animal activist and board member of The Humane Society of the United States said, “Our event in Tampa Bay was such an ah-ha moment. A light bulb went on and I wondered if something so simple as removing adoption fees could give homes to the millions of animals in our shelters. If this is the barrier to adoption, we are breaking it down and going across the country from shelter to shelter until they’re all empty.”

Kangas said, “We pride ourselves in being first at PRAI Beauty, and this campaign is no exception. These three shelters are just the beginning … we are starting a movement. Shelter pets can be pedigree or mutts, young or old. … They’re all perfect and they need to find good homes. With this campaign, we will make it easier for every dog, cat and pocket pet to find its forever home!”