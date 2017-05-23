Local animal shelters overwhelmed with cats

Isenberg, Bridge Home’s executive director, said that this time of year local shelters are contacted almost daily by people who have litters of kittens they want the shelters to accept.

At about 60 felines, Bridge Home has as many cats and kittens as it can handle at this time, Isenberg said.

“And I know that the Washington County shelter is full of kittens and cats too. There are not enough loving homes, so we want the community to know that spaying and neutering is the key,” Isenberg said.

In Sullivan County, the shelters in Kingsport and Blountville have taken in a number of cats in recent weeks. The Kingsport location has more than 90 cats and the Blountville site has about 150.

According to the website spayusa.org, one unspayed adult female cat can have 12 kittens a year, and when you figure in the kittens her unspayed offspring can have, the number of kittens quickly multiplies to 67 within two years, 376 in three years and more than 2,000 in four years.

“If people don’t fix the cats, they end up in a (city or county) shelter, and they’re often then euthanized,” Isenberg said.

For folks in Southwest Virginia and Sullivan and Unicoi counties in Tennessee, one low cost spay/neuter option is the Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic. The clinic is located at 16222 Lee Hwy., Bristol, Virginia. The phone number is (276) 591-5790.

For folks who want to adopt a cat or a large dog, Bridge Home has temporarily reduced the adoption fees. Adult cats are $30 and large dogs $40. All animals at Bridge Home are spayed or neutered before they are adopted.

Bridge Home, the region’s only true no-kill shelter, receives no funding from any governmental entity and relies on money from pet adoptions and donations to operate.

Tax-deductible donations are always welcome and can be mailed to Bridge Home Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 654, Blountville, Tenn. 37617.

For more information on other ways you can help Bridge Home, call (423) 239-5237.