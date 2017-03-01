Underdog: Pregnant shelter dog rescued from under shed (VIDEO)

ROGERSVILLE — A pregnant shelter dog named Pumpkin got herself into a pickle Wednesday morning at the Hawkins County Humane Society after she crawled under a shed in the back yard and couldn’t get back out.

Shelter staff named her Pumpkin because of her orange spots, but they may now change her name to Jackie, because it took a heavy duty car jack to lift the shed high enough to free her.

Every day the HCHS lets its dogs outside to play in the fenced yard behind the shelter.

When it was time for Pumpkin to come back in Wednesday morning around 8:30, staff members couldn’t find her.

HCHS assistant manager Julie Baker said they eventually heard her crying and found her trapped under a shed.

“It appears that she went in on her chest headfirst, and then got under there and somehow got turned around and couldn’t get out and ended up stuck on her side,” Baker said. “She’s pregnant, and her belly is so big that she got lodged in there. We tried to maneuver her out, but the more we tried, the more we realized that she was lodged pretty good in there.”

Shelter staff then called Joey Arnold, their reliable volunteer handyman, to help with the rescue.

Initially Arnold tried to dig the dog out. But eventually he decided it would be safer for Pumpkin, and easier for him, to simply jack up the building high enough for her to crawl out.

Pumpkin had been under the shed for about an hour by the time she was rescued.

Baker said, “When she came out, she came over to me and said, ‘Hi,’ but it seemed like she knew that he was saving her, so she went over and thanked him and hugged him and kissed him for about 5 minutes.”

Arnold also fixed the shed so that no dogs can get under it again.

Shelter staffers think Pumpkin is about 3 years old and in the later stages of pregnancy. She was brought in about a month ago after someone found her wandering around lost.

They didn’t figure out until last week that she is pregnant.

Pumpkin is up for adoption, and they’d like to see someone take her home before she has her puppies, either by adopting her or providing a foster home.

Once the puppies are weaned, the person who takes Pumpkin could bring the puppies back to the shelter.

“She’s a sweet, sweet dog,” Baker said. “She gets along with other dogs. She’s a great girl.”

The HCHS currently has about 50 dogs, 60 cats and nine puppies up for adoption.

For more information, call the shelter at (423) 272-6538 during business hours Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

You can also like the Hawkins County Humane Society on Facebook.