Animal shelters plan to reopen Friday

SBK closed its shelters in Kingsport and Blountville last month after several dogs were diagnosed with canine distemper. At that time, seven dogs were euthanized. Following a two-week quarantine, shelter officials had to put down two more dogs with the disease.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs. All dogs are at risk and there is no treatment for the disease.

Kingsport Alderman Tom Parham, the president of the SBK Association, said neither shelter has reported an instance of parvo or distemper in 10 days. Veterinarians recommended the shelters remained closed for at least 10 days to ensure the disease had not spread and had run its course.

“We're working with several veterinarians in the area. We've talked to them and they have cleared the animal control center to reopen,” Parham said.

At the time of the quarantine, the two shelters had approximately 110 dogs, and even though the facilities were closed to the public, animal control calls were still coming in.

“They never stop,” said SBK Manager Donna Davidson. “We've had a lot of animal control calls, and we probably took in 50 dogs since we've been closed.”

To accommodate these new dogs, SBK employees set up wire crates in a mobile unit to house the dogs. Other dogs were transferred to Mount Carmel's facility. A few of the dogs were reclaimed by their owners, but many are still being housed with SBK.

In battling the canine distemper, SBK employees hung plastic over the doorways, changed the filters daily and cleaned the facilities with the best possible materials several times a day. Employees wore boots and gloves and limited their movements within the facilities in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease.

“All this under the guidance of veterinarians,” Parham said. “We're really proud of the fact that we've contained this thing and it didn't get outside the shelters and into the community.”

Both Parham and Davidson said the community has been remarkable during the past few weeks, donating funds and food to the shelter and bringing food for the employees. Wing Stop brought food earlier in the week, and Pratt's is scheduled to bring food Thursday, Davidson said.

“It's pretty amazing how they reached out to help and support (SBK),” Parham said.

Both shelters are scheduled to reopen on Friday under normal hours.

“I would say we will be bombarded. I just about guarantee it,” Davidson said. “I hope for adoptions, but it'll probably be more drop offs. The public has been great, very cooperative and understanding, and it means a whole lot in times like this.”