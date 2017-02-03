Rogersville Walmart volunteerism earns $5K grant for animal shelter

Walmart’s VAP (Volunteerism Always Pays) grant program requires the involvement of at least 50 associates from a single store who must perform a minimum of 250 volunteer hours.

Store employees Brenda Hutson and Amanda Steele were already regular volunteers at the HCHS, so they decided to rally the entire store around an attempt to earn the $5,000 VAP grant for the shelter.

“Several of us volunteered hands on at the shelter, and then we also did a bake sale at the store that involved several associates who did the baking,” Hutson said. “Then we involved people who manned the tables for the bake sale. We also made dog toys and cat toys during lunch breaks. People would bring old T-shirts and we would braid them to dog toys.”

She added, “I have dogs of my own, and I’m a dog person, and there’s a lot of us at the store who love animals anyway, so it was automatic that we chose the Humane Society for this. The animal shelter is always so appreciative of anything we do for them — whether it be as an individual, or store wide.”

The $5,000 check was delivered to the HCHS Monday by Hutson and Steele. HCHS manager Sandy Behnke said she and her staff are very grateful to Walmart and all the employees who participated.

She said the funds will be used to make some much needed upgrades to the kennel area.

“We have wanted so very much to renovate our inside dog kennels,” Behnke said. “They are dark and gloomy and remind us of a jail. We would like to get some indoor/outdoor runs. This way the dogs can go outside while the cages are being cleaned, also go outside to get some fresh air and play, or to just lay outside and soak up the sun.

Behnke added, “We want to get some lighting in the area, paint with happy colors and fix the cage doors. We want the dogs to feel like they are good place while they are waiting for their forever homes.”

Rogersville Walmart assistant manager Cris Daugherty encouraged them to go for the $5,000 grant, and she was also responsible for turning in all the documentation to corporate.

Hutson also praised fellow associate Candy Block who went “above and beyond the call of duty” on both the bake sale and the toy making.

She said she hopes this accomplishment will inspire other Walmarts to seek the VAP grant for a worthy charity in their community.

It took the Rogersville Walmart about three months to complete the requirements.

Hutson also wants to inspire more people to volunteer at their local animal shelter.

“Until people volunteer, I don’t think they understand what all does go on at the animal shelter,” Hutson said. “It’s not just feeding. They’ve all got to be walked. The cages have to be cleaned. The towels and rags have to be washed. There’s just so much to it that people don’t realize, and in Hawkins County they don’t have a big staff, and they appreciate their volunteers so much.”

She added, “It’s wonderful for a person to buy a bag of dog food and drop it off, and they appreciate that, but if you really want to help you need to send the day there.”

Contributions can be mailed to: Hawkins County Humane Society, 5180 Hwy 11W P.O. Box 217, Rogersville,Tn 37857.

For more information call (423) 272-6538 or email hawkinscountyhum@bellsouth.net