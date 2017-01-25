SBK shelters closed due to distemper outbreak

“We've just locked the doors. Nothing in or nothing out until it can be contained,” said Kingsport Alderman Tom Parham, the president of the SBK Association. “We're working under the help and guidance of several veterinarians and we're doing exactly what they're advising us to do.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs. All dogs are at risk, though puppies younger than four months old and dogs that have not been vaccinated are at increased risk, the AVMA reports.

Rabies and distemper are both preventable with shots, though there is no treatment for distemper. If one of the dogs is found to have the disease, Parham said SBK has to act.

“We've never had this happen before,” Parham noted.

Less than a week ago, SBK discovered the disease could be in its facilities and since then three dogs had to be euthanized at the Blountville shelter and four in Kingsport. Blountville currently has around 50 dogs, Kingsport approximately 60 and according to Parham all of them have potentially been exposed to the disease.

“One of the animals (with distemper) we got from Bristol and another one from a group of dogs from a person who had 10 or 12 dogs police asked us to come and get and hold for court,” Parham said. “Evidently, it's out in the community.”

SBK officials have contacted a number of veterinary offices in the Tri-Cities to give them a head's up on the situation at the shelters and to seek out advice on how to contain the disease. Signs are up at both shelters warning the public about the quarantine.

Michelle Baker, the manager of the Blountville shelter, posed a message on the shelter's Facebook page Monday.

“Due to an unfortunate, serious and highly contagious virus, the Blountville shelter will be closed for the next 2 weeks at least. We will not be accepting any new intakes during this time,” the message reads. “We will keep everyone posted as to when we will be reopened. We are very sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause. Please keep all of our babies in your thoughts.”

In battling the canine distemper, SBK employees hung plastic over the doorways, are changing the filters daily and cleaning the facilities with the best possible materials several times a day, Parham said.

If SBK can go 10 days without any dogs displaying distemper symptoms, then the shelters can reopen.

“This is one of the reasons we're pushing hard for a new shelter,” Parham said. “We don't have the ability to quarantine at all. We're packed full and we don't have segregated air conditioning systems. We've put up sheets and separated the dogs, but distemper is airborne and that's not as effective.”