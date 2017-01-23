Two Scott County puppies headed to the Puppy Bowl

Striker and Bradie were rescued by the Scott County Humane Society and sent to Operation Paws for Homes, a nonprofit rescue that finds shelter dogs forever homes.

“Operation Paws for Homes selected two of our puppies to be two of the four puppies of theirs that went on,” said Robin Skeen, president of the humane society. “So two Scott County boys are going up there.”

Striker, a miniature pinscher who will play for Team Ruff, came to get his name in a unique way. OPH had accepted a pregnant dog from the Scott County Animal Shelter. A volunteer was driving the dog to Maryland.

When the volunteer pulled into a bowling alley parking lot to meet OPH, Striker’s mother started giving birth. All the puppies were given bowling alley names in honor of their birthplace.

Animal Planet first introduced the Puppy Bowl, an annual event that mimics the Super Bowl using puppies, in 2005. Puppies between 12 and 20 weeks play inside a model stadium. Only shelter dogs are used.

The SCHS formed in 2008. It is a small, nonprofit organization that focuses on spay and neuter programs and rescuing dogs from the county shelter. The two groups are separate entities but have formed a partnership over the years.

The SCHS relies on donations to continue operating. The organization is asking Amazon shoppers in the area to help by going to smile.amazon.com and selecting Scott County Humane Society Gate City when asked what charity to support. When the group’s supporters shop on Amazon, 0.5 percent of the money will be donated to the group.

The SCHS has spayed and neutered 3,161 dogs and cats since 2008. Skeen said this year will be the first year puppies from Scott County have appeared in the Puppy Bowl.

“Puppy Bowl XIII” will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 starting at 3 p.m. and can be seen on Animal Planet.