Petco Foundation invests in work of Bristol spay/neuter clinic

The Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic is a nonprofit organization serving Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Since 2005, the clinic has spayed or neutered more than 100,000 cats and dogs and therefore saved thousands of lives. In addition to reduced cost spay/neuter services, the organization provides monthly vaccination clinics to the community in order to help keep the region’s animals healthy.

The Petco Foundation investment will help to supplement the cost of spay/neuter surgery for large breed dogs whose owners might not otherwise be able to afford the procedure.

Executive Director Dr. Jennifer McCall Ketron says, “The team at our clinic is really excited to roll out our Mega-Mutts campaign to assist with the cost of dogs that are or will be 30 pounds or more! According to the directors of our local animal shelters, bigger dogs are more often surrendered and picked up as strays than small dogs are. In addition, shelter workers express frustration that large dogs are much harder to attract a suitable adopter or rescue. We believe that targeting this specific size population for spay/neuter will help to minimize this issue. The Mega-Mutts campaign is a wise investment that will directly impact the animals and animal lovers in our region.”

For more information about the Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic or the Petco Foundation, visit www.mbmspayneuterclinic.org or www.petcofoundation.prg.