Woman bequeaths $1.2 million to Carter dogs and cats

The bequest was announced Christmas Day on the Carter County government website by Mayor Leon Humphrey. The mayor said many families in Carter County include their beloved pets in their Christmas celebration, counting them as part of the family. He said DeLawder has shown the same kind of love.

Humphrey said administrators of DeLawder’s bequest have bestowed $540,000 to be used by the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter to expand the dog and cat holding areas. That will allow more space for the cats and a place for dogs to play and run while their pens are cleaned and dried each day. Another portion of the gift to the animal shelter will be used to purchase a new van and convert it so that the vehicle can transport dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

For more on this story, visit the Johnson City Press.