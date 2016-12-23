Paws for Cause allows Lee federal inmates to become dog trainers

The graduating class is the second one for a program called Paws for Cause, which pairs up to 12 inmates with six shelter dogs for training. It was installed in May 2016, but has been in the works for the last three or four years.

“We worked with the local rescue Paws of Southwest Virginia and Lee (County) Foster Rescue to try and come up with an agreement to where we could start a dog program here at the institution,” said Jessica Miller, re-entry affairs coordinator for the prison. “One of the most important things we do is to make sure ... we decrease recidivism here at the institution.”

The prison also got the Department of Labor involved so an apprenticeship as a dog trainer could be offered to participating inmates. Once inmates complete 4,000 hours of training, they will become certified dog trainers and could work in that field after they finish serving their time and return to the general population.

Interested inmates have to go through a vigorous application process in order to be selected for the apprenticeship program. The jail staff then sits down and discusses who should participate in the program. The staff also looks at each applicants’ background to make sure there are no issues with animals in the past that would interfere with the proper care of the dogs.

Inmates are also trained in CPR and first aid for dogs in case a medical emergency arises.

“Over time we do more advanced obedience,” Miller said. “Automatically we start doing crate training. Inmates go through the proper hygiene and grooming classes and how to maintain their hygiene.”

The dogs are able to roam freely around the prison because Lee Penitentiary is an open facility. There is a fenced-in training area where the dogs can do free play and off-leash training. At night they stay inside a large, heated kennel area.

Not only are inmates learning a skill they can take with them once their time is up, but local veterans are also benefiting from the program. Miller said they wanted to make sure veterans received preference when it comes to placing the dogs in forever homes.

The dogs are trained in basic obedience and agility. They are also crate trained and trained as companion pets.

Each dog has a primary and secondary handler. All in all, the dogs go through 480 hours of training during their stay. Once the training is complete, a graduation ceremony is held. The second class graduated on Dec. 15.

Before graduation, Miller said they reach out to the VA Medical Center in Johnson City and other area partnerships of the VA or veterans and offer the dogs to anyone needing a companion. More than half of all graduates have been placed with vets. People who adopt the dogs usually come to the graduation and leave with the dogs that day.

So far, the program has been successful for the prison.

“The dogs have been wonderful for the inmates,” Miller said. “The inmates get up the first thing in the morning at 6 a.m. and have to take care of the dogs all day. They do training twice a day. It’s just been a great experience for the whole institution.”