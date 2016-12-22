Bridge Home gives back to the community for Christmas

“We are so blessed, and this is the season of giving. People can get low on cash around the holidays, and I don’t want any animals to go hungry,” Bridge Home Director Regina Isenberg said of the food giveaway.

“And we also want to say thank you to the community for all of the food and blankets they have given us.”

The Blountville animal shelter also just took in a small beagle that will give birth to puppies any day now.

While most folks in the region will be enjoying Christmas activities in the next few days, Isenberg expects to be spending a lot of time with Lily.

The beagle was recently taken into Bridge Home, and after a visit to the vet this week, it was discovered she is expecting nine puppies.

“I thought of the Christmas story. Here were Mary and Joseph out there trying to find shelter and somebody let them in with the baby,” Isenberg said. “I named her Lily and told her, ‘You will be taken care of. We will love you and your babies.’ ”

Bridge Home was nearly full at the time, “just like the inn in Bethlehem,” Isenberg said. “But we made room.”

Bridge Home, the region’s only true no-kill shelter, receives no funding from any governmental entity and relies on money from pet adoptions and donations to operate.

Right now, Isenberg said the shelter is in dire need of funding to help with veterinary expenses. In the last few months, Bridge Home has taken in some dogs that needed extensive vet care. One dog, a Belgian Malinois, had a broken leg and had to be in a cast. Additionally, a husky at the shelter had to be treated for intestinal problems and an ingrown dewclaw. And another dog, brought in from Washington County, had to have hip surgery.

“We called him Big Ben, and we found a wonderful, wonderful couple for him,” Isenberg said.

“But you see with our vet bills, especially since we keep some of our animals for so long, some of them for two years, they will need to be re-veted.”

Then there are cases like little Lily and her puppies.

“She will need a lot of vet care. We will have all of those dogs — Lily and the puppies — spayed or neutered,” Isenberg said.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog or cat from Bridge Home, adoption fees are $80 for dogs and $60 for cats.

Tax-deductible donations are always welcome and can be mailed to Bridge Home Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 654, Blountville, Tenn. 37617.

For more information on other ways you can help Bridge Home, call (423) 239-5237.