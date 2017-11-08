Vietnam veteran Raymond Hice keynote speaker at Rogersville's Veterans Day program

ROGERSVILLE — War veterans don’t really want a lot of attention, according to Vietnam veteran and former Rogersville Post 21 American Legion commander Raymond Hice.

“All they want is somebody knowing that they’re there, and saying thank you is sufficient enough,” Hice told the Times-News Wednesday.

On Saturday, however, veterans will be receiving plenty of attention and thanks as America recognizes its heroes with Veterans Day ceremonies across the country.

Hice will be the keynote speaker at Rogersville’s Veteran's Day program Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. in front of the courthouse.

The topics Hice will address during his speech include what we can do to help soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, the high number of war veteran suicides in america, and how to identify and help veterans who are at risk.

Other presentations on the agenda include:

* Ringing of the bell 11 times by Cub Scout Pack 100 and Boy Scout Troop 199

* Prayer by Rev. Billy Ray Courtney followed by opening remarks by Capt. (Ret.) Larry Wheeler from the Rogersville VFW

* Pledge of Allegiance led by Rogersville VFW Post 9543 Commander Dave Evans

* Introduction of Hice by Wheeler, followed by Hice’s keynote address

* Placing of the wreaths on the Courthouse Eternal Flame memorial by the Ladies’ Auxiliaries, Gold Star families, and Sons of the American Revolution, assisted by the NJROTC

* Releasing of baloons to honor veterans, KIA and MIA by Vietnam Veteran Dennis Elkins

* Rifle salute by a squad comprised of members of the VFW from Rogersville, Bulls Gap, and Church Hill, followed by the playing of taps and adjournment

All veterans are invited to attend a free lunch provided by the Hawkins County Cattleman’s Association located on Stanley Valley Road near the 11-W intersection.

Video from 2015 Rogersville Veterans Day program: