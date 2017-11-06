PHOTO GALLERY: American Legion Post 21 honors living WWII veterans

ROGERSVILLE — American Legion Post 21 in Rogersville honored living World War II veterans in Hawkins County during a ceremony Saturday at the post.

Although not all living WWII veterans in Hawkins County were able to attend, there were 11 in attendance for Saturday’s ceremony.

They each received a certificate and a plaque recognizing their service in WWII, as well as a book of newspaper clippings from the era that Post 21 had printed, which contain the names of several of the veterans in attendance Saturday.

Post Commander Raymond Hice said there are 18 living WWII veterans in Hawkins County who are Post 21 members. There are also others who aren’t Post 21 members.

Hawkins County’s two oldest WWII vets known to Post 21 - Sherman Whitaker and Robert Williams - are 97 years of age.

Hice said WWII vets who couldn’t attend Saturday’s ceremony will receive their certificate, plaque and booklet by personal delivery.

Among WWII vets in attendance Saturday were Charlie McLain, James Klepper, James Alley, Strokley Trent, Sherman Whitaker, Dana Fields, Ralph Bass, Leon Gladson, Joseph Baker, Lawrence Shoemaker, and Isaac Price.

Among the Post 21 WWII vets who are members and couldn’t attend Saturday’s ceremony were John Arnott, Larkin Delph, Jack Smallwood, Albert Horne and Evertt Hatch Sr.