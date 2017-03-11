Rocky Mount announces grants, unveils logo and new slogan

Rocky Mount State Historic Site has received $810,000 in Tennessee grants and adopted a new logo and slogan to promote what was the capital of the Southwest Territory. The new slogan is “Rediscover Rocky Mount,” with the tagline “Where History Comes Alive.” The Rocky Mount board of trustees and administrative leaders joined state and local elected officials and community leaders to unveil the new theme during a ceremony March 4, a kickoff for the 2017 season that began March 7.

With the appropriations through the Tennessee Historical Commission and Department of Environment and Conservation, Rocky Mount will increase accessibility for people of all abilities and provide other constructive updates to the site. Work will be ongoing throughout the summer, during which the site will remain open to visitors.

The money will be used to re-roof the museum/interpretive center, provide Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility to the historic site and parking areas, repair and topcoat the parking lot and entrance and exit roadways and provide historically appropriate internal and perimeter fencing. In 2013-14, Rocky Mount received a similar grant, which enabled the site to install historically correct slip oak shingles on its historic structures.

“This year’s projects will complement what we completed a few years earlier and further position Rocky Mount as one of the premier historic sites in our region and in the state,” Rocky Mount Executive Director Gary Walrath said in a news release. “We appreciate our state legislators for supporting these appropriations and thank everyone in Nashville for working with us to develop plans that will make our site even better.”

From March to December, Rocky Mount opens its grounds for daily tours, as well as a summer camp and special events, such as Woolly Day, Spirit of the Harvest and the Candlelight Christmas Tours. For 55 years, the site has brought the past to life for visitors through tours and educational programs.

Members of the William Cobb family and their staff, wearing period attire and using first-person interpretation, share details of their activities in 1791. Occasionally, Gov. William Blount pauses from addressing his official duties at Rocky Mount to greet constituents and discuss important topics facing the Southwest Territory.

Walrath said the museum initially opened with 2,700 square feet and 24 exhibits but expanded in 2011 and now has 3,600 square feet and 35 exhibits. The exhibits review subjects such as the family relationship of the Cobb and Massengill families, the Revolutionary War, early travel and transportation, the ill-fated State of Franklin, the Southwest Territory, Gov. Blount, agriculture, home life and medicines.

The grants are separate from Rocky Mount’s operating budget of more than $270,000. The Tennessee Historical Commission and the Massengill-DeFriece Foundation provide about half of the annual operating revenue. The remainder comes from a variety of sources such as memberships, admissions, special events, an annual fundraiser, gift shop sales, photographer fees and facility rentals.

State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said Rocky Mount is a treasure for the region and the state, while state Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, agreed and showed his support by securing a Tennessee flag to fly at the site.

To learn more, call (423) 538-7396, visit www.rockymountmuseum.com., visit www.facebook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMount TN on Twitter and Instagram.