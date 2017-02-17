Carved in stone: Historians seek info on Hawkins marble quarries

That stone, mined from quarries located near Rogersville, then went into some of this nation’s most famous buildings including the U.S. Capital Building, both buildings of the National Art Gallery, and the Washington Monument.

Tennessee’s first marble quarry was located just north of its second oldest city, and later this month a group of historians will visit Rogersville in hopes of preserving that history.

On Feb. 28 the Price Public School Community Center will play host to historians representing East Tennessee PBS, the East Tennessee Historic Society, Hawkins County Archives and Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Historic Preservation.

They’re asking to the public to bring them documents, photographs, family stories or any other type of historic materials and artifacts about the the county’s “Tennessee Marble” industry.

All information will be photographed, recorded, and/or digitize to create a permanent historic record, as well as for use in a PBS documentary being produced on the history of East Tennessee quarries.

The historical preservation project is being headed by Dr. Susan Knowles who is Digital Humanities Research Fellow at the MTSU Center for Historic Preservation.

“We feel that there’s a lot of history that hasn’t yet come to light,” Knowles told the Times-News Thursday. “There are people who have family connections to these quarries, and a lot of them have contacted us. We’re particularly looking to find more on the people who worked in the quarries.

She added, “A lot of times you know the name of the person who owned the company, and the people who got the contracts, and so forth. There’s less available information on people who actually did all of that hard physical labor — and it was a skilled labor — and those are the stories we really want to hear.”

Hawkins County owed its marble industry to a report published by Tennessee’s first state geologist, Gerard Troost in 1831 in which he told the Tennessee General Assembly, “I do not know any European or Egyptian equal in beauty with the Tennessee marble, as well for its variegations as for its polish.”

“Tennessee Marble” technically isn’t marble. It’s a type of crystalline limestone that became a popular building material in the 1800s thanks mainly to its unique dark pink color, texture, and the ease with which it could be polished.

Tennessee’s first “marble” quarry, the Rogersville Marble Company, was founded in 1838 by Orville Rice and S. D. Mitchell on Caney Creek just north of Rogersville.

Rice’s dark pink Tennessee marble was subsequently chosen as the official Tennessee stone to be used in construction of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. in 1850.

Without direct railroad lines into Rogersville, Rice’s business relied wagons and flatboat transportation.

To get the monument stones to Washington D.C. for construction of the monument, Rice floated them by flatboat down the Holston and Tennessee rivers to Chattanooga; where they were transported by rail to Charleston; and loaded on schooners and sailed up the east coast to Baltimore.

By the 1850s there was a second marble quarry in Hawkins County in the Galbraith on property owned by Andrew Galbraith just west of Rogersville.

Today that area is known as Lakeview, and more specifically, the Quarryville section of Lakeview on the Holston River.

Both Rice and Galbraith contributed marble which was used in 1855 to build the interiors of the two new wings of the U.S. Capitol Building.

“To get a contract for the U.S. Capital was a pretty big deal,” Knowles said. “That really put Hawkins County on the map. The marble from Hawkins County was the first to become nationally known.”

Knowles added, “Once you start looking for this marble, it’s all over the country. The exterior of both buildings of the National Gallery of Art is Tennessee marble.”

Although Hawkins County’s marble industry continued until the 1930s, it lost its competitive edge after the Civil War.

Knoxville became the leading producer of “Tennessee Marble” mainly because its quarries, which produced the same type of marble as Hawkins County, had better access to railroad and river transportation.

“There were also wider and deeper veins in Knoxville, and down into Friendsville in Blount County, so those became the centers of marble production for the region,” Knowles said.

Another prominent Hawkins County quarry owned by H.B. Stamps opened in Mooresburg in 1901 and reportedly employed as many as 800 people at its peak before closing in 1917.

Knowles said many of those quarry employees may have children or grandchildren still living, or later descendants who might recall stories passed down frm previous generations about of life in the quarries.

“We’re interested in photos or documents that we can scan, or if they know people who can come tell us stories,” Knowles said. “We had a similar event for the descendants of workers in the Friendsville quarries. Many of those people had little objects that they had made from marble scraps. Somebody made a lamp, and another person carved a little Bible out of scrap marble. We’re interested in anything related to Hawkins County’s quarries.”

The Feb. 28 event begins at noon and is tentatively scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

For more information contact Knowles at (615) 898-2947.