Local veteran's family to receive Ambassador for Peace medal

Fred Himmelwright, a commander with the local chapter, said the group would be honoring the service of Marvin Howard Harless of Kingsport. Harless was drafted by the U.S. Army in December of 1942, served in Germany during World War II and continued his service during the Korean War, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart.

After serving 12 years, Harless was discharged in 1954, having attained the rank of master sergeant. Himmelwright said Harless has since passed away, and the MEC will be giving the medal to Harless’ son Wayne, who was 5 months old when his father was drafted.

“Harless was one of three brothers who were in Korea, one of whom has already received his Ambassador for Peace medal, and he was trying to get a medal for his brother,” Himmelwright said.

Originally, the medal was presented to veterans who served in the U.S. Peacekeeping Force in Korea after the war ended, but South Korea now awards the medal to all eligible veterans who served during the Korean War, from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953.

The medal may be awarded posthumously, though the highest priority is given to surviving veterans. The next of kin, such as the spouse or descendants, may apply for the medal on behalf of a deceased veteran.

“We frequently read about the obituary of a Korean veteran who has died that we did not know existed,” Himmelwright said. “We would like for everybody, all Korean veterans, to know there is a chapter. We sympathize with their plight and we’ve all been through it.”

The Korean War began in June 1950 when forces from the north, with support from China and the Soviet Union, invaded the south. During the three year war it is estimated 1.2 million lives were lost, including 33,686 U.S. troops.

“We went away, either drafted or enlisted, at one or two at a time, and we came back one or two at a time,” Himmelwright said. “We served our country, two of our members carry shrapnel in them, and many came back with what is now PTSD.”

The National Korean War Veterans Association was formed in 1985 with Kingsport’s local chapter founded in 2003. Since then, the local organization has been working to increase its ranks (from the current 30 members) and raise awareness about its existence. Himmelwright said 14 of its members have received the Korean Ambassador for Peace medal.

“We want to meet veterans who are eligible, because many of them don’t speak to their families of what occurred to them,” Himmelwright said. “We are available because we’ve been through that.”