Does the president-elect pray during the inauguration?

Starting with the invocation, up to the point the vice-president is sworn in, there are normally three prayers from three different denominations or religions. Sometimes there is another prayer between the vice-president’s oath and the president’s taking the oath of office, followed at the end by the invocation.

That’s as many as five prayers said.

With that much praying I began to wonder, does the president-elect ever pray during the inauguration?

I’m not talking about asking for a moment of silence, or attending some prayer service during the day. I’m talking about head-bowing prayer at the podium where all the country can see and hear.

I searched through the records going back 100 years, in honor of Kingsport turning 100, and learned two things. First, it is very rare for a president-elect to pray, and second, most Inauguration speeches fall into what I call a cookie-cutter pattern.

The cookie-cutter pattern goes like this. First, say something about the founding fathers or the founding of the country. Second, give an eloquent version of your campaign speech and third, make a reference to God and country such as “God bless American, “with God’s guidance” or “with the grace of God.”

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all followed the cookie-cutter pattern. None of them prayed at the podium and they made the closing reference to God in the last few paragraphs.

The next president we come to as we go back in time is George H. W. Bush. Or “Bush the father” as I like to call him.

When I asked friends and co-workers to guess a president that prayed at their inauguration, no one picked George H.W. Bush and yet when he stepped to the podium in 1989 to speak he said, “And my first act as president is a prayer. I ask you to bow your heads: Heavenly Father, we bow our heads and thank you for your love. Accept our thanks for the peace that yields this day and the shared faith that makes its continuance likely. Make us strong to do your work, willing to heed and hear your will, and write on our hearts these words: ‘Use power to help people.’ For we are given power not to advance our own purposes, nor to make a great show in the world, nor a name. There is but one just use of power, and it is to serve people. Help us to remember it, Lord. Amen.”

Bush closed his speech with “And so, there is much to do; and tomorrow the work begins. I do not mistrust the future; I do not fear what is ahead. For our problems are large, but our heart is larger. Our challenges are great, but our will is greater. And if our flaws are endless, God's love is truly boundless.”

Next on the list as we go back is Ronald Reagan.

Reagan did not pray at the podium but noted at his first Inauguration, “I am told that tens of thousands of prayer meetings are being held on this day, and for that I am deeply grateful. We are a nation under God, and I believe God intended for us to be free. It would be fitting and good, I think, if on each Inauguration Day in future years it should be declared a day of prayer.”

Now we come to Jimmy Carter. When I asked about presidents praying, everyone guessed Carter prayed.

Surprisingly, Carter, a man who spoke often about his Christian beliefs, did not pray at the podium. However, he did quote scripture such as when he said, “I have just taken the oath of office on the Bible my mother gave me a few years ago, opened to a timeless admonition from the ancient prophet Micah: 'He hath showed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.' ”

Moving on. Both Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon followed the cookie-cutter speech, asking for God’s help but they did not pray from the podium.

Lyndon Johnson didn’t pray from the podium either. But, took things in a different direction when he said, “Under this covenant of justice, liberty, and union we have become a nation — prosperous, great, and mighty. And we have kept our freedom. But we have no promise from God that our greatness will endure. We have been allowed by him to seek greatness with the sweat of our hands and the strength of our spirit.”

Now we come to the first Roman Catholic President in U.S. history, John Kennedy.

Kennedy did not pray at the podium, not even an “our Father”, but he closed with “With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking his blessing and his help, but knowing that here on Earth God's work must truly be our own.”

This brings us to Dwight Eisenhower, or “Ike” as many called him.

Eisenhower is the only other president on the list who prayed at the podium.

At his first inauguration, Eisenhower stepped to the podium and said, “My friends, before I begin the expression of those thoughts that I deem appropriate to this moment, would you permit me the privilege of uttering a little private prayer of my own. And I ask that you bow your heads:

"Almighty God, as we stand here at this moment my future associates in the executive branch of government join me in beseeching that Thou will make full and complete our dedication to the service of the people in this throng, and their fellow citizens everywhere.

"Give us, we pray, the power to discern clearly right from wrong, and allow all our words and actions to be governed thereby, and by the laws of this land. Especially we pray that our concern shall be for all the people regardless of station, race, or calling.

"May cooperation be permitted and be the mutual aim of those who, under the concepts of our Constitution, hold to differing political faiths; so that all may work for the good of our beloved country and Thy glory. Amen.”

I’m not surprised by Eisenhower’s prayer. It was his administration that put the phrase “under God” in the pledge of allegiance.

None of the other presidents dating back to Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration on March 5, 1917 prayed at the podium. The closest was Franklin Roosevelt who, with WWII raging, closed his fourth inauguration speech in 1945 with “The Almighty God has blessed our land in many ways. He has given our people stout hearts and strong arms with which to strike mighty blows for freedom and truth. He has given to our country a faith which has become the hope of all peoples in an anguished world. So we pray to him now for the vision to see our way clearly — to see the way that leads to a better life for ourselves and for all our fellow men — to the achievement of His will to peace on earth.”

