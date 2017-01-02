Times-News publisher wants to hear from you as we work to better serve our communities

Today marks the beginning of my fourth week at the Times-News, but my first as publisher. Someone dubbed me publisher-elect a few weeks back, and that seemed appropriate. After all, Keith Wilson still sat in this chair — as he’d done for the prior 23 years — and this newbie to Kingsport wanted every minute I could get with him to learn all I could about not only the Times-News and its staff, but also about Kingsport and the Tri-Cities.

What better person to learn from than someone who by all accounts has been an integral part of this community and a true visionary for so many causes beyond the doors and pages of this newspaper? In the short time I’ve known Keith, we’ve become fast friends and I’ve come to understand why I’ve heard so many times, “You got some big shoes to fill.”

Keith maintains a little “aw shucks” attitude about his accomplishments in this community, but folks who know him know that when he’s passionate about something, you’d better join the band or get off the street, because he’s coming through, with or without you.

The idea of filling his shoes never once crossed my mind. Why tackle the impossible, right? But there is always work to be done no matter who occupies a position, so it is the work that will challenge me and the Times-News staff as we move forward knowing Keith left this property in a great position. For that, I will always be personally grateful.

Beside my publisher title will be the title of senior vice president of content for the Northeast Tennessee Media Group. (No, I’m not all about titles. I simply share as a point of reference.) That gives me some oversight of the content of not only the Times-News, but also the Johnson City Press and our weeklies in Erwin, Jonesborough and Mountain City. That’s a huge responsibility not to be taken lightly, but also one of the many pieces that drew me to this job.

With a background in the news side of this business, the prospects of getting elbows-deep in shaping content again was a real draw. Well, that and the reality — finally! — that I’m never going to be the Sports Illustrated photographer I aspired to be for so long.

What does “shaping content” mean? It means we will examine what our reporters cover and how they cover it. We will redefine some of their beats (i.e., either geographic areas of coverage or communities of coverage). We will improve our writing, editing and presentation of content.

We will do a better job of localizing state, national and international topics and events when appropriate. We will raise the level of our reporting of both business/economic and faith-related topics.

We will do a better job of listening to, and engaging with, both our readers and non-readers. We will expand our use of social media so we gather information and ideas as much as we present information.

Our editorials will remain largely focused on local topics, but we will start more conversations we view as necessary to jump-start initiatives and progress.

We will work with our sister papers — and possibly other papers in the region — to examine more thoroughly issues that impact all of Northeast Tennessee.

In short, we will be better stewards of this privilege of being journalists. But we can’t do it alone, nor should we. We will get better with your help.

We will provide more of what you want because you tell us what you want. We will share more because you share more. We will refocus on what’s important in your lives because you tell us what’s important. We will hold public officials accountable on the issues you tell us matter most to you.

So here’s the deal: I want to hear your sincere thoughts on what you would like to see (or not see) in the Times-News. Be honest, but be sincere. If you must be snarky, go ahead, but make your point in your sarcasm. (Thought I’d throw that out because some of you simply can’t help yourselves.)

The point of asking is so we can improve our products to better serve our communities. It really is that simple … and that complicated. But it is our mission.

Email me at rthomason@timesnews.net with your thoughts, wishes, concerns and ideas. I promise to read every email and will respond as appropriate.

Thank you for welcoming me to Kingsport and the Tri-Cities. It already feels like home.