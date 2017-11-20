KINGSPORT - Margaret Evelyn Moffitt, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born September 10, 1930, in Scott County, VA to the late, Floyd and Martha Gamble Davis.

Margaret was a loving, gracious and giving lady who enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and working in her flowers.

Mrs. Moffitt was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Homeland Baptist Church. She retired as a Supervisor from Fox Electronics, Fort Myers, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Moffitt; brothers, Joe Davis, Emmett Davis and Carl Davis; sisters, Mavis Winegar, Shirley Howell, Zelma Ashburn and Frances Davis.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Marie Sword, Emma Lou Lynn and Judy Higgins; brother, Roy Davis; special friend, Tawana Campbell; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at Homeland Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Harrison officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Margaret’s honor be made to Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Margaret.

The care of Margaret Evelyn Moffitt and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.