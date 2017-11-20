KINGSPORT - Clayton J. Salling, 80, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A private Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Clayton’s honor be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

