ROGERSVILLE - Roger Keith Walters, age 57, of the Beech Creek Community in Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.

He was an avid University of Tennessee Football fan and his family shared that same passion with him. He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all those who love him, and he will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Walters.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Walters; daughter, Rachel Calhoun and husband, Kermit; son, Jeremy Walters; 3 grandchildren, Joshua, Isabelle and Bryson Calhoun; mother, Sue Walters; sisters, Debra Blair and Cathy Forrester; mother of his children, Ruby Walters; his precious dog and companion, Fred; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a graveside service held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery located at 3711 Beech Creek Rd Rogersville, TN 37857 with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and special music by Linda Robinson . All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday at 1301 McGregor Dr. Kingsport, TN 37660

