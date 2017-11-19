KINGSPORT - Ora (Bowen) Maupin, 92, of Kingsport passed away November 15, 2017 following a lengthy illness.

Graveside services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park at 2:00 pm Monday, November 20, 2017 with Pastor Alan Buckles officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Springdale Baptist Church, 1616 Haga Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Ora (Bowen) Maupin.