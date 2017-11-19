She was born September 6, 1917 in Fitzgerald, GA to the late, John and Willie Grimes Holt.

Melba was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who had the gift of encouragement. She enjoyed painting, gardening and playing golf. Melba was a graduate of Mars Hill College who had a passion for Art and had taught Art classes through the years.

She was a former member of First Baptist Church, Asheville, NC where she taught Sunday School and was active in the WMU and various prayer groups. She was a current member of First Baptist Church, Clemson, S.C. Her civic memberships included the Malvern Hills Community Club, the Garden Club of Asheville and the Brookwood Community Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest C. Moore; brothers, Shubert Holt and Bob Holt.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert Moore, Merritt Island, Fl; David Moore (Barbara), Kingsport, TN, Bruce Moore (Mari), Columbia, MD; grandchildren, Susan Daubenmire (Brad), Scott Moore (Kallie) and Kenneth Moore; great-grandchild, Brooks Moore.

Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date in Clemson, S.C.

The care of Melba H. Moore and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.