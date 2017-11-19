KINGSPORT - Mary Lou Callahan, 93, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Wexford House.

The family will receive friends from 11 – 12 pm Monday, November 20, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jason Royston officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stella, Crystal, Johnny and Angela of Wexford House.

The care of Mary Lou Callahan and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.