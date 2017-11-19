Mary Alice Culbertson

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Henry and Emily Parks Skeen; sisters, Violeta Skeen, June Dale Bell, Anna Lou Bell, Dorothy Bright, Sue Stallard; brothers, Jackie Skeen, Earnest Skeen, Eugene Skeen, Jimmy Skeen, and Billy Skeen; nephews, Kevin Stallard, Jerry Bell; a niece, Jessica McArthur.

Mary was a former employee of Buster Brown, Sturgill Funeral Homes; was currently employed by Rish Equipment Company and was of the Baptist Faith. She was a caring individual and dearly loved her family and others and enjoyed helping her nephew at Nut’s Grill.

Surviving are her daughter, April (Ricky) Meade of Bristol, TN.; two grandchildren, Tayler Meade and Tori Meade of Bristol, TN.; a sister, Judy (David) King of Wise, VA.; several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 20, 2017 5 P.M. to 7 PM at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Dr. David Gilbert officiating. Graveside Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Tuesday, November 21, 2017 in the Wise Cemetery Wise, VA. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.