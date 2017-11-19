KINGSPORT - Judy Everhart, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim Robbins and husband David; one son, Tim Everhart; three grandchildren, Katrina Sneed and husband Alex, Bradley Robbins, and Drew Everhart and wife Whitney; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Janice McQueen; one brother, Larry Hilton; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Tony Gilliam officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.