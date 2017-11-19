Clayton J. Salling, 80, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He was born August 4, 1937 in Scott County, VA to the late Floyd and Edna Moore Salling.

Clayton was a witty, charming and charismatic man who enjoyed working on old cars and lawnmowers. He was a frequent customer at the Kingsport Waffle Houses and considered their staffs as family.

Mr. Salling was the former owner/operator of Jack’s Restaurant, Weber City, VA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hash Salling and his sister, Emma Jean Salling.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Shirlene “Boo” Fraysier, Pauline “Wid” Taylor and Margarette “Daise” Taylor; friend, Cathy DeVault; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm Monday, November 20, 2017 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A private Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Clayton’s honor be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The care of Clayton J. Salling and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.