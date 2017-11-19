GATE CITY, VA- Steven Bradley DePriest, 42, of Gate City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday (November 17, 2017) due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was a lifelong resident of Gate City and a graduate of Gate City High School. He worked in construction for the past 20 years. Brad enjoyed shooting guns and especially loved to ride his motorcycle. His favorite time of the year was 4th of July where he could shoot fireworks. He also enjoyed going to all kinds of drag racing Mr. DePriest attended Shepard’s Rock Bible Church. .

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles P. & Frances Woodby; his first wife, Kelly DePriest; a father-in-law, Mike Whitley.

Brad DePriest is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Joanie DePriest; his children, Zakary DePriest, Luke DePriest, Lilly DePriest, Hannah Flanagan; his mother, Sandra Woodby and husband, Billy; father, Steve DePriest; paternal grandparents, Roy and Leota DePriest; mother-in-law, Mary Sprinkle; sisters-in-law, Melissa Greear and husband, Shannon, April Faxon and husband, Shawn; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday (November 20, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home or friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A celebration of life service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Josh Banks, officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday (November 21, 2017) at 1 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 p.m. to go in procession.

