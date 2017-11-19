Albert M. (Mitch) McConnell, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on November 17, 2017, at Vanderbilt Medical Center surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Colonial Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 108 Colonial Heights Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663