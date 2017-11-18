KINGSPORT - Nan Hodges, 92, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 following a period of declining health at The Wexford House with her daughter by her side.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Odell Beauchamp officiating.

Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff and people at The Wexford House.

