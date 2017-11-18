Born in Kingsport on February 2nd, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Samuel R. Joyce and Emma Larkins Joyce.
Shirley was a loving wife, mom, Mam-maw, sister and friend. As a gracious Southern lady, she was always serving others first. She was well known for her desserts, especially peanut butter divinity.
She was a dedicated member of Bethel Apostolic Church of Kingsport.
Her parents; along with sister, Peggy Hawkins and husband Charles; brother-in-law, Lynn Clark; and several nieces and nephews preceded Shirley in death.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ted N. Collins; son, Richard W. Collins and wife Melisa; like a daughter, Rhonda Costella; grandson, Aaron Collins and wife Sarah; granddaughter, Aubrey Light and husband Cassidy; four great grandchildren, Emma Light, Cora Collins, Kemp Clins and Raylan Light; two sisters, Anna Frances Clark, Willa Dean Overbay and husband George; one brother, Jimmie Joyce and wife Judy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Bethel Apostolic Church on Monday, November 20th from 4pm - 7pm with the funeral service to follow. Pastor Garland Tipton and Rev. Luther Russell will be officiating. The burial will be Tuesday, November 21st at 10:45 A.M. Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
Pallbearers will be: Aaron Collins, Cassidy Light, Mike Collins, Frankie Collins, Billy Collins and Todd Joyce.
Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy Herron, Brian Collins, Jason Joyce, Terry Ewing, Greg Overbay, Walter Hoskins, Carlo Hoskins, Eddie Collins and Calvin Hawkins.
