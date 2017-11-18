Margaret Shirley "Joyce" Collins passed away at home from this earthly life on November 17th, 2017 with her family by her side.

Born in Kingsport on February 2nd, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Samuel R. Joyce and Emma Larkins Joyce.

Shirley was a loving wife, mom, Mam-maw, sister and friend. As a gracious Southern lady, she was always serving others first. She was well known for her desserts, especially peanut butter divinity.

She was a dedicated member of Bethel Apostolic Church of Kingsport.

Her parents; along with sister, Peggy Hawkins and husband Charles; brother-in-law, Lynn Clark; and several nieces and nephews preceded Shirley in death.

Survivors include her loving husband, Ted N. Collins; son, Richard W. Collins and wife Melisa; like a daughter, Rhonda Costella; grandson, Aaron Collins and wife Sarah; granddaughter, Aubrey Light and husband Cassidy; four great grandchildren, Emma Light, Cora Collins, Kemp Clins and Raylan Light; two sisters, Anna Frances Clark, Willa Dean Overbay and husband George; one brother, Jimmie Joyce and wife Judy; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Bethel Apostolic Church on Monday, November 20th from 4pm - 7pm with the funeral service to follow. Pastor Garland Tipton and Rev. Luther Russell will be officiating. The burial will be Tuesday, November 21st at 10:45 A.M. Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.

Pallbearers will be: Aaron Collins, Cassidy Light, Mike Collins, Frankie Collins, Billy Collins and Todd Joyce.

Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy Herron, Brian Collins, Jason Joyce, Terry Ewing, Greg Overbay, Walter Hoskins, Carlo Hoskins, Eddie Collins and Calvin Hawkins.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.