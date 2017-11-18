CHUCKEY - Joan Stilwell Bishop,71, of Chuckey, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 17, 2017.

Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed gardening, birds, and spending time with her precious family. Joan was very caring, loving and helpful. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Bernice Stilwell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, Gary Bishop; sons, William Bishop (Lori) and Daniel Bishop (Melissa); grandchildren, Nathaniel, Andrew, and Justin; brother, Thomas Stilwell; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

It was Joan’s wishes to be cremated. A service to celebrate Joan’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Joan may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

The care of Joan Stilwell Bishop and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.