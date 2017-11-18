GATE CITY, VA - Jessie I. “Oma” Gaines, 84 went to be with the Lord Friday, November 17, 2017, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health.

She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Gate City.

Jessie is survived by her husband, Dickey R. “Opa” Gaines; 2 daughters, Kathy Sue Pierson (Kelly) and Cynthia L. Carter (Keith); son, Allen Gaines (Brenda); granddaughter, Kristy M. Pierson.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Gate City. A memorial service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Andy Barnes and Rev. Jeff DeBoard officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Gate City benevolent fund. PO Box 97 Gate City, VA. 24251

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Jeff DeBoard.

Online condolences may be made to the Gaines family by visiting our website atwww.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Jessie I. “Oma” Gaines”.