GATE CITY, VA - Evelyn Depew, age 74 of Gate City, VA passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at her residence.

She was born in Gate City, VA on September 15, 1943, and was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Vada Spears Williams. Evelyn was preceded in death by a son, Bobby J. Depew Jr.; brothers, John and Kenneth Williams. She was a member of West End Baptist Church. She loved arts and crafts and playing Scrabble and Yahtzee.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby J. Depew Sr.; sons, Jeffery and Richard Depew; grandchildren, Robin Swingle “Nikki”, Cassandra Massengill “Cassie”, Dustin Depew, April Harriman “Sis”, Justin Coomer, Branden Coomer, Stephanie Depew and Heather Depew; 7 great grandchildren; a sister Janice Lane. Also surviving are special caregivers, Linda Driscoll Collins, Vanessa Epps and special friend Jonnie Pendleton.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Wellmont Hospice, Connie Baker and Kathy Johnson.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

