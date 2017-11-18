Charles W. “CHILI” Sanders, age74, a member of the First Families of Tennessee and two century farm owner, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017, at his residence, Breezy Heights Two.

Charles was a celebrated local and county volunteer, contributing extensively to Persia Fire Department serving as chief for many years along with being Director of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services, and leadership roles in the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, 911, Hawkins County Co-Op, and Farm Bureau. Charles was preceded in death by his beloved father and mother, Charles W. Sr. and Frances Sanders. Surviving Charles are his daughter, Felecia Stover and her husband Davis Petersen; grandson, Collin Forrest Stover; granddaughter, Ci Ci (Aaron) Hill and son Wilson; sisters, Sarah (Jim) Kesterson, Mary Frances Vandegriff and Carolyn Nelson; seven nieces and nephews; eight great nieces and nephews; four great great nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Occasions on the Square, 101 West Main, Rogersville, TN, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2017, at Occasions on the Square. Hawkins County Rescue Squad along with Fireman Color Guard will stand vigil during the services and Last Call will be observed prior to burial at McKinney Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Persia Fire Department, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, or Hawkins County EMS. Special project for fire and rescue would be to purchase SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) to protect local heroes. Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville is serving the Sanders family. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .