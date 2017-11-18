Albert M. (Mitch) McConnell, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on November 17, 2017, at Vanderbilt Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Born October 4th, 1936 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he graduated from LSU in 1960 with a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering. While in school he began serving in the Army Reserves. In 1962, he and his wife, Betty, moved to Kingsport to begin his career as a chemical engineer with Eastman Chemical Company.

He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and spent 20 years teaching the 2 year old Sunday School class about God’s love, becoming affectionately known as “Mr. Mitch” by the children.

In 1996, he was diagnosed with incurable Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and spent several years undergoing treatment. He became actively involved in the Cancer Support Group at Holston Valley where he remained involved after going into remission. Through his faith and experience he enjoyed sharing God’s grace and love with others.

After retiring from Eastman in 1998, he enjoyed participating in activities at the Senior Center.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend being always generous with his time, kindness and wisdom. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mitchell and Margaret McConnell of Clinton, LA and brother Robert McConnell of Norwood, LA. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty, daughter Linda McGuire of Kingsport, TN, son Mark McConnell of Morristown, TN, daughter Suzanne McConnell of Kingsport, TN, grandchildren, Chelsea McConnell of Gray, TN, Jay McGuire of New York City, NY, Kathleen White and husband Bryan, of Kingsport, TN, Margaret McGuire of Kingsport, TN, Sophia McConnell of Bristol, TN, brother John McConnell of Baton Rouge, LA and other extended family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Colonial Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 108 Colonial Heights Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663