NICKELSVILLE, VA - Roy Clarion Stapleton, age 75, of Nickelsville, VA, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, TN.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Evangelist Rex McMurray and Rev. Gorman McMurray officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Addington Frame Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:45 am.

