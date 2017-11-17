KINGSPORT - Ora (Bowen) Maupin, 92, of Kingsport passed away November 15, 2017 following a lengthy illness.

Born in Duffield, VA, Mrs. Maupin lived most of her life in Sullivan County. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ora was a member of Springdale Baptist Church in Kingsport.

Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Victoria Bowen; husband, Robert G. Maupin; son, Michael T. Maupin; sister, Sue E. Bowen; brothers, Jack Bowen, Haywood Bowen, and Paul Bowen; half-brothers, Hurley Bishop, Emmett Bishop, and Hascue Bowen; half-sisters, Maxie Campbell and Louise Gilliam.

Surviving are two daughters, Judy Reed and husband Carroll and Ann Litton and husband Ronald both of Kingsport; five grandchildren, Kathy Dixon and husband Jerry, Alan Reed and wife Cher, Amy Rushing and husband Mike, all of Kingsport, Karen Peterson and husband Jarrod of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Cody Maupin and wife Heather of Knoxville; ten great-grandchildren, Kailey Roark and husband Thomas, Victoria Dixon, Justin Reed, Rachel Peterson, Abby Peterson, Austin Rushing, Andrew Rushing, Reese Maupin, Noah Maupin, and Kye Maupin; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff of Holston Manor for the kindness and compassion shown during Mrs. Maupin’s illness.

Graveside services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park at 2:00 pm Monday, November 20, 2017 with Pastor Alan Buckles officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Springdale Baptist Church, 1616 Haga Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Ora (Bowen) Maupin.