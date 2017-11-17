KINGSPORT - Gerald E. Herron 94 passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Rural Retreat, Virginia but was a resident of Kingsport most of his life.

Gerald was in the United States Army, a Veteran of WW II and a member of the Charles Dewitt Byrd Post of The VFW.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents: Moses Claude Herron and Willie Alma Herron, daughter: Rebecca Elizabeth Dade, granddaughter: Rebecca Marie Bales, sisters: Maude Morris, Gay Herron, Claudine Crabtree, Vivian Fleenor, Virgie Overstreet and Ila Herron, brothers: Mack and J.C. Herron

He is survived by his loving wife: Betty Herron, daughters: Teresa Bales (John) and Gayle Skelton, son-in-law: Bob Dade, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in the chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home Blountville, TN. Services will be at 3:00 pm with Wes Patten officiating.

Military Rites by American Legion Post #3, Gate City Post #265 and United States Army National Guard immediately following the service in the Garden of Avenue of Flags at East Tennessee Cemetery.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve The Herron Family.