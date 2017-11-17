PONTIAC, MI - Georgia May Roach Bell; age 85 of Pontiac, Michigan passed away, Monday, November 13, 2017.

Georgia May was born in Clinchport, VA on April 28,1932 to the late William (1997) and Eva Jane (Moretz) Roach (1989).

In addition to her parents, her beloved husband, William Bell (2010); son, Larry DeCost (2013); sisters, Maggie Gilliam (2016), Hazel Dixon (2016), and Dorothy Roach; and brothers, Robert, James, Ray, Glen, and Claude Roach preceded her in death.

Surviving is her loving sons, Ricky (Patricia) Roach, Timothy DeCost, Jack Bell, William (Michelle) Bell, Michael (Wendy) Bell, and Robert (Valerie) Bell; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Maudie Buckler; brothers, Don Roach, Johnny Roach; and sister-in-law, Mary Roach.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Joe Hill and Evangelist Kenneth Neeley officiating. Durham’s Chapel Quartet will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Roach Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.

